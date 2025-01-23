Swastika Mukherjee Calls Out Swiggy Genie Service As Delivery Partner Flees With 2 India vs England T20I Match Tickets

Swastika Mukherjee, known for voicing her heart out, recently shared an unfortunate incident involving her manager. On Wednesday, she revealed on social media that a Swiggy Genie delivery partner disappeared with her manager's two tickets for the India vs England first T20I match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The incident took place the day before the match.

Swastika Mukherjee shares Swiggy Delivery Agent fled with India vs England T20I Match tickets

Tekka actress Swastika Mukherjee shared a post from her manager, Shristi Jain, on Instagram. The post stated, "This has happened to us today, it can happen to you tomorrow. Two tickets for today's India vs England match at Eden Gardens were stolen by a @swiggyindia genie executive yesterday. The tickets were supposed to be delivered from New Town Action Area 2 to New Town Action Area 1. It has been 13 hours, and the thief remains uncaught, despite the company having his details."

Ms Jain explained further, "The ticket delivery order was placed at 6:30 pm, and the tracking showed the delivery partner en route throughout. After an hour, the delivery partner blocked my number and my partner's, refusing to answer calls from any numbers. He falsely marked the order as delivered at 5:37 am. Over 13 hours have passed, and Swiggy has offered no assistance."

The post also highlighted that the tickets were for her partner's father, a passionate cricket fan who had travelled from Kanpur to watch the match. The post has since gone viral, with many criticising Swiggy. This is not the first time Swastika Mukherjee has spoken out against wrongdoing.

When Swastika Mukherjee slammed Arindam Sil while speaking out in support of the #MeToo movement

In 2024, Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil was suspended from the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) following allegations of sexual harassment made by an actress. Shortly after his suspension, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee took to Facebook to criticise the filmmaker directly. She wrote, “The pit of sin is reversed, Thought I would not be able to see in my life. Lord that you have kept this word. This is a lot. Took 20 years, let it be.”

