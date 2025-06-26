Fans Shocked! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dethrones Anupamaa in TRP Ratings

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms, has beaten Anupamaa in TRP ratings for the first time. This development has come as a treat for the show's crores of fans and has even stirred a debate on social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has reportedly dethroned Anupamaa, which had been dominating the TRP charts for a long time.

Although Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which first aired in 2008, is equally popular—if not more—than Anupamaa, this sudden shift in viewership marks a significant moment for the show.

Viewers believe that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gained increased viewership due to its ongoing "Ghost Plot" storyline.

However, this isn’t the first time the sitcom has incorporated ghost-themed storylines. The makers have explored this angle several times in the past, and as always, this plot-line has succeeded in entertaining fans.

Reportedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed to the 4th position in the top 5 most watched shows while Anupamaa has slipped to the 5th position.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with all its popular characters like Jethalal, Champak Chacha, Mehta Saab, Bhide, Sodhi, Popatlal, Babitaji, Madhvi, Dr. Hathi among others have been entertaining the audience non-stop for the last 17 years.

Though, Anupamaa has slipped to the 5th spot, the show still remains equally popular among its fans base.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was maintaining its place on the 9th spot has suddenly jumped to the 4th position.

According to X handle ‘entertainhub’, below is the list of top shows who are ruling the TRP.

VeerHanuman 0.7

TenaliRama 0.4

UfffYehLoveHaiMushkil 0.8

TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma 2.2

PushpaImpossible 0.9

WagleKiDuniya 0.7

According to BARC India Week 24, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma grabbed the top spot in the TRP ratings, pushing Anupamaa to the second spot.