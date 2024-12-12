Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan Join Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie Shoot In Jaipur

Actress Shruti Haasan and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan are in pink city, Jaipur for the shooting of their upcoming movie ‘Coolie’.

The film stars Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth in the lead role, and has been creating a buzz since its announcement. This project reportedly marks the first-ever collaboration between Shruti and Aamir, sparking immense excitement among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry.

According to insiders, Shruti Haasan has already begun shooting alongside Aamir Khan in Jaipur. Having previously filmed portions of Coolie in Vizag and Chennai, Shruti has been deeply immersed in the project. With Aamir now joining the cast, expectations for this cinematic venture have soared even higher.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for ‘Vikram’, ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Leo’.

The team is currently engaged in an intensive 10-day shoot in Jaipur, capturing pivotal scenes for the film. ‘Coolie’ promises to be a cinematic treat, poised to mesmerize audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John and others in pivotal roles.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor Philomin Raj and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan are part of the technical team.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Coolie’ is slated for a grand release in 2025.

Shruti, who is the daughter of Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur, is also an established playback singer. She has also sung songs in Hindi films including ‘Aazma’ for ‘Luck’, ‘Alvida’ for ‘D-Day’ and ‘Joganiyan’ for ‘Tevar’.

She began her career as a music director with her father's production ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ and has since formed her own music band. She won the Best Music Director award for ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ at Edison Awards.

Last year, the actress released her single ‘Monster Machine’ which is a hard edged, industrial rock track, the song is an edgy and trippy celebration of the misfit attitude.