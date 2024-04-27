Advertisement

Ghilli, originally released in theatres on April 17, 2004, made a theatrical comeback yet again on April 20. The Dharani directorial film is the official remake of the Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla starrer Okkadu, which released in 2003. Ghilli starred Thalapathy Vijay and Trishna Krishnan in the lead roles. After a massive success of the film's re-release, the producers are planning to re-release another one of the actor's classics in theatres.

Another Thalapathy Vijay classic to re-release in theatres?

Thalapathy Vijay's superhit film Ghilli turned out to be a box office success for the second time in theatres after it re-released. Following the success of the film, the makers have planned to re-release another one of the actor's classics. According to media reports, the makers are planning to re-release Kushi starring Thalapathy Vijay, which originally released in 2000.

Ghilli poster | Image: IMDb

S J Suryah directed Kushi, which released on May 19, 2000. Vijay and Jyothika played the lead roles in the film. Apart from them, the star cast included Vijayakumar, Shilpa Shetty, Mumtaj, Vivek, and a number of others. The film was produced by A M Rathnam under the label Sri Surya Movies. Deva and Jeeva were in charge of the film's soundtrack and cinematography, while B Lenin and V T Vijayan worked on the editing. Following its release, the film became a tremendous success and was remade in Hindi as Khushi, starring Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Jyothika won the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Tamil for her role in Kushi.

What more do we know about Ghilli box office success?

Ghilli features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of Sarvananvelu - more popularly remembered as Velu - an aspiring Kabaddi player. His aspirations lead him to Madurai instead of participating in one of the regional matches. This is where he meets Dhanalakshmi - essayed by Trisha. Velu saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthu Pandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her wishes. Incidentally, the role of Muthu Pandi was essayed by Prakash Raj.

According to Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Ghilli is India's second most grossing re-release of the twenty-first century and the highest grossing re-release in South India. According to the report, global collections for the first week were ₹20 crore. According to the report, the domestic breakup is ₹15 crores, resulting in ₹5.25 crore in abroad receipts.