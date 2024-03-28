×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

After Kanguva, Suriya To Collaborate With Jigarthanda DoubleX Director Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya is gearing up for his next project, Kanguva. News of his next project has now been announced by Jigarthanda DoubleX director, Karthik Subbaraj.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya
Suriya | Image:actorsuriya/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Suriya is currently in the midst of mounting his pan-India magnum opus, Kanguva. The Siva directorial is set to be a period drama set against a fantasy backdrop. As Kanguva inches towards completion, an official announcement for the actor's next has already come through. The project in question, will mark Suriya's 44th film on celluloid.

Suriya 44 announced


Karthik Subbaraj, who last helmed 2023 release Jigarthanda DoubleX, has announced his next project. The writer and filmmaker will be directing none other than Suriya this time around. The film has been tentatively titled Suriya 44. The announcement was made by Subbaraj via his social media handles. 

The caption to the post read, "My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @Suriya_offl  sir So Pumped up for this #Suriya4 #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam @2D_ENTPVTLTD @stonebenchers @rajsekarpandian @kaarthekeyens" Incidentally, Subbaraj has penned the story for the upcoming S Shankar directorial, Game Changer. Subbaraj had passed on the reigns for directing the Ram Charan film to the Indian 2 director, owing to its political backdrop - something that Subbaraj felt, needed a much more experienced vision.

What is the latest update on Kanguva?


Suriya's current focus is his period drama, Kanguva. Earlier this month, the makers of the film released the official teaser for Kanguva, giving a glimpse into the larger than life world being mounted by director Siva on film. The same, has been greatly appreciated by fans owing to the commendable use of VFX. Previously, the shooting for Kanguva, stood briefly halted owing to set mishap that Suriya himself was involved in. The mishap resulted in the actor sustaining a shoulder injury which drove him to take rest for a couple of days, setting the film's progress back by a bit.

Separately, Kanguva will feature Bobby Deol in what will mark his Tamil debut. The actor is all set to play the antagonist in the Siva film. Deol's first look from Kanguva, was released by the makers on the occasion of the Animal actor's birthday. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

