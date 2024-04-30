Advertisement

Composer-singer Gangai Amaran recently warned lyricist-poet Vairamuthu for his controversial statement against renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Amaran also seemingly threatened to take action against Vairamuthu if he continues his hate speeches. For the unversed, Gangai Amaran is the younger brother of Ilaiyaraaja.

What did Vairamuthu say?

Veteran musician Gangai Amaran has issued a warning to Vairamuthu regarding the latter's controversial statement against Ilaiyaraaja. Gangai Amaran posted a video message supporting the veteran music composer. Vairamuthu, who was the main guest at the Padikatha Padangal audio launch, made a controversial statement that Gangai Amaran believed was directed at the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Gangai Amaran reacts for Vairamuthu’s attack against Ilayaraja.



pic.twitter.com/iuIChCExYD — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess)

While addressing the press and media, Vairamuthu expressed his opinion on whether the music or the lyrics are more important when it comes to a song. Variamuthu stated that no song is great without both the lyrics and the music; they create a great impression when combined. Thus, neither the music nor the lyrics are superior to the other.

Gangai Amaran's reaction to Vairamuthu's controversial statement

Gangai Amaran responded to Vairamuthu in a video statement, stating that the latter rose to prominence as a lyricist for Ilaiyaraaja compositions. He said that despite his talent as a lyricist, he is not a great human being as he has always envied others. Gangai Amaran also accused Vairamuthu of failing to express gratitude to Ilaiyaraaja, who has helped him with his career.

Gangai Amaran file photo | Image: Saregama

He also said that the hate speech must cease immediately, or else further action will be taken. Meanwhile, Vairamuthu continues his indirect attack on Ilaiyaraaja, despite Gangai Amaran's warnings. In a social media post praising the Finder movie team, Vairamuthu stated that the lyrics are a song's strength and stood firm in his statement.