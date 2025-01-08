Ajith Is 'Absolutely Fine' Confirms Manager Following Car Crash On Racing Track In Dubai

Ajith Kumar is currently in Dubai to participate in the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race. Ahead of the race, he was practising when his car crashed on a racing track. The video of the same went viral on the internet, leaving his fans worried. Now, his team has issued a notice assuring fans that the actor escaped unhurt and is doing fine.

Health update on Ajith Kumar

Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra told ANI, that the actor is doing fine and will return to the practice session on Wednesday. "He is absolutely fine. By God's grace, nothing happened to him. He is fit and fine. Most probably, he will return tomorrow for practice session," the manager told ANI.

(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)

Watch the viral video of Ajith's car crash

In the video, Ajith can be seen losing control and crashing his Porsche 992 class into a barrier. Due to the crash, it spun seven times before it came to a halt. He was then rescued and taken to an ambulance for a precautionary medical evaluation.

For the unversed, Ajith owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing which he launched in September 2024. He has a history in motorsports. The actor has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. The upcoming race is scheduled to start on January 12 and conclude on January 13.

What's on the work front?