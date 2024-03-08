×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Ajith Kumar's Manager Shares Actor's Health Update, Reveals Reason Behind Actor's Hospitalisation

Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra confirmed that the actor had to undergo a minor treatment and is now doing well, has been shifted to normal ward.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith
Ajith | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajith Kumar has been in the news after he was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai. Earlier, sources revealed that he was in the hospital for a regular checkup as he will be jetting off to a foreign country next month for the second shooting schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi. Now, in the latest update, the actor's manager Suresh Chandra confirmed that he had to undergo a minor treatment.

 

(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)
Ajith Kumar's manager shares actor's health update

An industry tracker Laxmi Kanth took to his X handle to share the health update of Ajith, who was hospitalised on Wednesday, March 6. Quoting Ajith's manager, Kanth shared that the reports regarding the operation of a brain tumour are untrue. During the regular health checkup, doctors diagnosed that nerves were weak below the ear and the treatment for it was completed within half an hour.

 

 

Further, it was mentioned that the actor has been shifted to a regular ward, where he will be under observation for a day and if everything goes well, he will be discharged either tonight or tomorrow, March 9, morning.

 

(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)
What do we know about Vidaa Muyarchi?

Lyca Productions took to its X handle to announce the wrap of the first schedule of the upcoming film and shared that they are now gearing up for a "new adventure" at a new location for the second schedule of the upcoming action drama. The Tamil star, along with Arjun Sarja and Trisha, was shooting some crucial scenes in Azerbaijan. "Done with the AZERBAIJAN 🇦🇿 schedule! The VIDAA MUYARCHI team has wrapped up & is gearing up for a new adventure at a new location," read the caption.

 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

The makers have kept the major information under wraps, including the release date.

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

