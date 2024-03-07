×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Ajith Kumar Hospitalised in Chennai - Will It Affect Vidaa Muyarchi Shoot?

Ajith Kumar, who will be jetting off to an undisclosed location for another schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi soon, was hospitalised in Chennai, according to reports.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith
Ajith | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajith Kumar's recent visit to a private hospital in Chennai created heavy buzz on the internet, sparking concern among his fans. However, a source close to the actor clarified that he is in good health and had simply gone for a routine check-up. The actor, in January, announced the completion of the Azerbaijan schedule, adding that they will be moving to a new location.

However, before jetting off for the second schedule of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, the actor took some time off to be with his family and celebrate the birthday of his son Aadvik.

Is Ajith Kumar facing health issues?

According to reports, a source close to Kumar clarified that he visited the hospital for a mandatory health check up before taking a trip to a foreign country for his next schedule. The actor does this on a regular basis.

(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)

This indicates that the actor is well and his visist to the hospital would not affect the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi.

What do we know about Vidaa Muyarchi?

Lyca Productions took to its X handle to announce the wrap of the first schedule of the upoming film and shared that they are now gearing up for a "new adventure" at a new location for the second schedule of the upcoming action drama. The Tamil star, along with Arjun Sarja and Trisha, was shooting some crucial scenes in Azerbaijan. "Done with the AZERBAIJAN 🇦🇿 schedule! The VIDAA MUYARCHI team has wrapped up & is gearing up for a new adventure at a new location," read the caption.

(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)

The makers have kept the major information under wraps, but it was revealed that initially Vignesh Shivan was meant to direct the movie. However, he was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni, who had also written the film. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Trisha, Arav and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. In the film, Ajith will be sporting a stylish lean avatar, and his pictures from the sets were doing rounds on the internet.

(A screengrab of the post | Image: X)

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and is gearing up to release in 2024.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

