Ajith Kumar, who has been busy shooting for his highly anticipated film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, has wrapped up the first schedule. The makers kicked off the filming last year on October 4, and after around three months, the crew has finally completed the first leg of the film. The makers shared an update by dropping a dashing photo of the superstar, enjoying a stroll on the streets in the country.

A new update on Vidaa Muyarchi

On Monday, Lyca Productions took to its X handle to announce the wrap of the first schedule and shared that they are now gearing up for a "new adventure" at a new location for the second schedule of the upcoming action drama. The Tamil star, along with Arjun Sarja and Trisha, was shooting some crucial scenes in Azerbaijan. "Done with the AZERBAIJAN 🇦🇿 schedule! The VIDAA MUYARCHI team has wrapped up & is gearing up for a new adventure at a new location," read the caption.

In the image, Ajith can be seen dressed in all-black winter wear layered with a muffler. He is walking down the street.

More about Vidaa Muyarchi

The makers have kept the major information under wraps, but it was revealed that initially Vignesh Shivan was meant to direct the movie. However, he was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni, who had also written the film. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Trisha, Arav and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. In the film, Ajith will be sporting a stylish lean avatar, and his pictures from the sets were doing rounds on the internet.

(A poster of Vidaa Muyarchi | Image: IMDb)

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and is gearing up to release in 2024.