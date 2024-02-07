English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Ajith Kumar Wraps Up Azerbaijan Shoot Of Vidaa Muyarchi, Teases 'New Adventure' With Latest Pic

Vidaa Muyarchi starrer Ajith Kumar has wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Azerbaijan after kicking off the shooting on October 4, 2023.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith Kumar
A file photo of Ajith Kumar. | Image:Lyca Production/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, who has been busy shooting for his highly anticipated film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, has wrapped up the first schedule. The makers kicked off the filming last year on October 4, and after around three months, the crew has finally completed the first leg of the film. The makers shared an update by dropping a dashing photo of the superstar, enjoying a stroll on the streets in the country.

A new update on Vidaa Muyarchi

On Monday, Lyca Productions took to its X handle to announce the wrap of the first schedule and shared that they are now gearing up for a "new adventure" at a new location for the second schedule of the upcoming action drama. The Tamil star, along with Arjun Sarja and Trisha, was shooting some crucial scenes in Azerbaijan. "Done with the AZERBAIJAN 🇦🇿 schedule! The VIDAA MUYARCHI team has wrapped up & is gearing up for a new adventure at a new location," read the caption.

In the image, Ajith can be seen dressed in all-black winter wear layered with a muffler. He is walking down the street.

Advertisement

More about Vidaa Muyarchi

The makers have kept the major information under wraps, but it was revealed that initially Vignesh Shivan was meant to direct the movie. However, he was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni, who had also written the film. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Trisha, Arav and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. In the film, Ajith will be sporting a stylish lean avatar, and his pictures from the sets were doing rounds on the internet.

Advertisement
VidaaMuyarchi Update: Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi Will Begin Filming *** THIS Date !! Magizh Thirumeni's Action Begins !! - Media Talkies
(A poster of Vidaa Muyarchi | Image: IMDb)

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and is gearing up to release in 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World7 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement