Ajith Kumar, Tabu To Reunite After 24 Years For AK63? Here's What We Know

Ajith Kumar, who is currently shooting for his film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, is said to soon collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran for his 63rd project. While these reports are yet to be confirmed, a new set of reports suggests that actress Tabu will be joining the film's cast along with actor SJ Suryah,

Ajith Kumar, Tabu To Reunite For AK63?

According to the report, the film's muhurat puja with Adhik Ravichandran as its director was held sometime in January this year. It is also being said that the film, which will be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, will star Tabu opposite Ajith Kumar.

If these reports turn out to be true, it will mark the reunion of both stars after a gap of 24 years. Ajith and Tabu had previously worked in the 2000 Tamil film Kandukondein Kandukondein.

Apart from Tabu, the film will also star SJ Suryah in a prominent role in the film, and actor Aravind Swamy will play the antagonist.

However, while these are just reports, an official confirmation is yet to be made from the makers. The film is said to go on floors at the end of this year after Ajith completes the shoot for Vidaa Muyarchi.

What do we know about Vidaa Muyarchi?

Vidaa Muyarchi is Ajith Kumar's 62nd project. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also stars actors Arjun Das, Leo star Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arun Vijay, Arjun Sarja and Arav in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by the acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.