English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Ajith Kumar, Tabu To Reunite After 24 Years For AK63? Here's What We Know

Tabu and Ajith Kumar last worked together on the 2000 film Kandukondein Kandukondein. AK63 will also star SJ Suryah, according to reports.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, who is currently shooting for his film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, is said to soon collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran for his 63rd project. While these reports are yet to be confirmed, a new set of reports suggests that actress Tabu will be joining the film's cast along with actor SJ Suryah,

Ajith Kumar, Tabu To Reunite For AK63?

According to the report, the film's muhurat puja with Adhik Ravichandran as its director was held sometime in January this year. It is also being said that the film, which will be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, will star Tabu opposite Ajith Kumar.

If these reports turn out to be true, it will mark the reunion of both stars after a gap of 24 years. Ajith and Tabu had previously worked in the 2000 Tamil film Kandukondein Kandukondein.

Advertisement

Apart from Tabu, the film will also star SJ Suryah in a prominent role in the film, and actor Aravind Swamy will play the antagonist.

However, while these are just reports, an official confirmation is yet to be made from the makers. The film is said to go on floors at the end of this year after Ajith completes the shoot for Vidaa Muyarchi.

Advertisement

What do we know about Vidaa Muyarchi?

Vidaa Muyarchi is Ajith Kumar's 62nd project. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also stars actors Arjun Das, Leo star Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arun Vijay, Arjun Sarja and Arav in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by the acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.  

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement