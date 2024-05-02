Advertisement

Ajith Kumar has collaborated with Adhik Ravichandran for his next titled Good Bad Ugly. The filming of the project will begin in soon this year and it is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on Pongal 2025. The music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

As per DTNext, the shooting of Good Bad Ugly will kickstart from May 10. However, Ajith Kumar will be joining the sets of the film in June 2024. Till that time, other portions of the film will be shot with the rest of the star cast. Reportedly, Ajith will continue shooting for VidaaMuyarchi this month and join the sets of Good Bad Ugly after wrapping up the shoot schedule. Moreover, the actor will be undergoing massive transformation for Good Bad Ugly.

What more do we know about Good Bad Ugly?

Good Bad Ugly’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, made the announcement of Ajith Kumar’s next on their official X handle on March 14. The caption read, “With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly.”

The post also featured the first poster of the film, showcasing firearms in the backdrop and a jagged silver knuckle covered in droplets of blood, all surrounded by fencing wire. Sharing his excitement about the upcoming project, director Adhik Ravichandran said, “There are priceless moments in everyone’s life and career, and this one is beyond my belief. Working with my matinee idol AK Sir has been a long cherished dream and I’m emotionally overwhelmed working with him. I thank producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for this opportunity.” Aside from Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil star is also scheduled to feature in VidaaMuyarchi, which is being directed by Magizh Thirumeni.