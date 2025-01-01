Ajith Kumar-Trisha Krishnan Starrer Vidaamuyarchi Bows Out Of Pongal Release, Ram Charan's Game Changer Benefits

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Following Ajith's last blockbuster Thunivu in 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for its theatrical release. However, in a recent New Year message, the makers made a disappointing announcement that the film's release has been postponed through an official statement. This news has now cleared all the air for Ram Charan’s Game Changer to have a clash-free Pongal release.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Vidaamuyarchi postponed

Lyca Productions initially planned to release Vidaamuyarchi during the Pongal 2025 holiday season. However, on 31 December 2024, they announced a delay through a statement. "Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be released on Pongal day," the production house shared on X (formerly Twitter). This news disappointed fans who had eagerly anticipated the film, which promised an intense cinematic experience.

Fans quickly shared their reactions in the comments. One user wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi movie won't be released in Summer too," while another expressed, "At least you should have announced this after a few days; you just ruined AK fans' New Year celebration mood. Anyway, the movie will be a blockbuster whenever it releases."

Vidaamuyarchi setback will benefit Game Changer Tamil release?

The delay in Vidaamuyarchi's release has opened a road for Game Changer, Ram Charan's upcoming bilingual film directed by Shankar. With Vidaamuyarchi no longer slated for the Pongal slot, Game Changer now stands as the sole big-budget entertainer set for release during the festival season in Tamil Nadu.

Game Changer and Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X