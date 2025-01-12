Ajith Kumar Wins At Dubai 24H 2025, Waves Indian Flag As R Madhavan Wife Shalini Cheer For Him, Watch Viral Video

Ajith Kumar has scored big at the Dubai 24H car racing. This marks the actor's comeback in racing after several years, making his win even more special. Following his victory, he could be seen waving the Indian flag and cheering for him were actor R Madhavan and his wife Shalini. A video of the same is now viral online.

Ajith Kumar celebrates victory at Dubai car race

On January 12, Ajith Kumar and his team won big at the Dubai 24H car racing. The actor owns a team as well as participates in the race. Announcing the win, his team wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Double whammy for Ajith Kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure. #ajithkumar #AjithKumarRacing #24hdubai #AKRacing #DubaiRaceWeekend #racing.”

Fans of the actor have been circulating the videos widely. They extended their well wishes and congratulated the Vidyamurachi actor who has confirmed that he will be spending more time on motorsport than in films. In a now-viral video, Ajith Kumar can se be seen celebrating on the track with the Indian flag. R Madhavan, who was in attendance during the race, took to his social media account to pen a note for the actor.

Ajith Kumar confirms he is devoting more time to racing than to movies

Ajith Kumar has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he will be doing a film between October and March before the racing season commences.

The actor, who is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, during an interview to a television channel was asked, "Do you write it into your contract to the films that you are allowed to race or do the production companies say 'You can't race'." In reply, Ajith said,"No, I don't need to be told what to do; what not to do. I, for now, as I plan to pursue motorsports -- not just as a driver but as a team owner as well -- until the racing season is on, I won't be signing films. And probably between October until March, before the racing season commences, I will act in films so that no one is worried and I can be on full throttle when I race."