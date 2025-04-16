Ajith's Good Bad Ugly Becomes Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025 Within A Week, Surpasses Dragon

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection: The Ajith Kumar starrer hit the big screens on April 10. The actioner opened to a thunderous response at the big screens and pulled audiences to houseful theatres in the 6-day theatrical run. The Tamil film has breached ₹100 crore within a week of release. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Good Bad Ugly roars at the box office

Good Bad Ugly opened to a staggering ₹29.25 crore at the domestic box office. The non-working days of Mahavir Jayanti, Vishu and Ambedkar Jayanti gave the business of the film a big boost. Over the first weekend, the Ajith starrer amassed a total of a whopping ₹57.05 crore.



The film remained rock steady on its first Monday as well and minted ₹15 crore. On Tuesday, as per Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly raked in ₹6.50 crore. The film's total is now at a staggering ₹ 107.80 Cr. The Ajith starrer has surpassed Pradeep Ranganathan's comedy drama, which made ₹101.34 Cr in net collections. Dragon made the collection in 33 days, while Good Bad Ugly crossed within a week. With no other Tamil movie releasing soon, the Ajith starrer is expected to register better business in the coming days.

Ilaiyaraaja sues Good Bad Ugly makers for ‘distorting’ songs

On April 15, composer Ilaiyaraaja, through his lawyer, sued the production of Good Bad Ugly- Mythri Movie Markers for using three of his songs in Good Bad Ugly without thier permission and distorting them. Their official statement read, “We have sent a notice to Mythri Movie Makers, who have made this movie. They have used three songs – Otha Rubai Tharen, Ilamai Idho Idho and En Jodi Manja kurvi-- of music director Ilaiyaraaja in their film without getting his permission. Therefore, we have asked that they pay compensation.”



