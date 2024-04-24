Advertisement

Ajith Kumar and Shalini prefer to keep their personal lives private, but whenever the star is in public, he is snapped by his fans. It happened yet again on April 24, when Ajith Kumar was celebrating his wedding anniversary with former actress and wife Shalini. The two were spotted together at a Chennai hotel, where they were celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary. The video and photos of the two have now gone viral on social media.

While Ajith usually avoids being photographed at such private events, this time around he posed with his wife Shalini. The actor looked stylish in a semi-casual suit and sunglasses. Shalini, on the other hand, kept it simple as she dressed in a white floral ensemble. The couple also agreed to take selfies with the crowd that surrounded them at the hotel. Meanwhile, Shalini recently took to her social media handle to share a loved-up photo with Ajith.

Ajith and Shalini's love story

Interestingly, the couple met when they were shooting for the 1999 romance action Amarkalam. Their love affair reportedly started when Ajith accidentally cut Shalini's hand during the shooting of an action sequence and became her caretaker for the rest of the shoot. It is said that Shalini was immensely impressed by his gesture, and that's how love between the two blossomed. The couple married in a grand ceremony in 2000. The wedding was a star-studded affair as the two were popular faces in Tamil cinema at that time and Shalini has been in the film industry since she was 3.

After eight years of marriage, they were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Anoushka. In 2015, they gave birth to their second child, a son, Aadvik. Shalini quit her acting career after getting into a relationship with Ajith. Shalini often said that she never regretted the decision as she has always found him as a "caring and lovable" husband. The former actor also tried her hand at sports and became a state-level champion in Badminton.

