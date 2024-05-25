Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan has been busy shooting for his next movie Amaran, helmed by director Rajkumar Periasamy, in Chennai. Now, as the movie is nearing completion, the actor decided to treat the crew and cast present at the shoot location. Speaking of which, a video from the venue is also going viral on the internet. The movie will reportedly wrap up the shooting in three days.

Sivakarthikeyan gives a biryani treat to the Amaran team

In a video going viral on the X, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen distributing biryani to the cast and crew present at the location. He can also be seen happily interacting with his Amaran team. An industry tracker shared the video on his handle and wrote, "#Sivakarthikeyan's gesture for #Amaran team". Soon after he dropped the video, his fans were ecstatic and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Next Super Star SK".

The film is currently in the final phase of shooting in Chennai. Raj Kamal Films International shared a video on X announcing the "final frame" of the movie. “DAY IS DONE”… the final frame and its time for the gun salute" read the caption. In the video, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen adorning an army uniform and pointing a gun at the camera. It seems they are shooting for a battle scene.

“DAY IS DONE”… the final frame and its time for the gun salute … #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan #AMARAN pic.twitter.com/M3fgEaX6Vf — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI)

What else do we know about Amaran?

Amaran is a biographical action war film which is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. In the movie, Sivakarthikeyan portrays the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which is based on Mukund Varadarajan. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh and Shreekumar.