Amid Uncertainty Over Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Pulls Out Of Sankranti Race?

Ajith Kumar is fondly known as ‘Thala’ by his fans as time and again swooned audiences with his impeccable acting skills and dance moves among others things. The actor who is one of the most prominent figures is packed with two of his films titled Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. In the latest development, producer Naveen Yerneni has shared an update about the release of Good Bad Ugly during an event.

What’s the important update about Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly?

During the pre-release event of Pushpa 2 in Chennai, producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers shared an important update about the Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. He said, “We are almost at the end of the shoot. We have seven days left to wrap up the film. We’re going to announce the date soon. We’ve announced the date multiple times that we’re going to arrive for Pongal. But…the movie has come out very well. We’re so confident that our debut film in Tamil is going to be a huge blockbuster in Tamil Nadu”.

File photo of Ajith Kumar | Source: IMDb

The film which was suppose to release in January 2025 on Pongal, but the producer’s pause about the release date, looks like the film might not release on the occasion of Pongal.

What do we know about Good Bad Ugly?

Good Bad Ugly is an upcoming Tamil language film helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and producer by Mythri Movie Makers. The project was referred to as AK 63, before the announcement, as it is Ajith's 63rd film as the lead actor. The film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu and Prasanna among others.

Poster of Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith Kumar | Source: IMDb