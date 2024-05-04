Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Horror Film Earns ₹3.6 Crore

Advertisement

Aranmanai 4 starring Tamanaanh and Sundar C released in cinema halls on May 3. While most filmmakers have refrained from releasing their movies in cinema halls due to the ongoing election season, Aranmanai debuted in cinema halls amid muted expectations. As a result, the film is off to an underwhelming start at the box office.

How did Aranmanai 4 fare at the box office on day 1?

Aranmanai or Mansion is an Indian Tamil-language comedy horror film series created by Sundar C, consisting of Aranmanai (2014), Aranmanai 2 (2016), Aranmanai 3 (2021) and Aranmanai 4 (2024), all directed by him. According to the reviews on social media, the latest installment is one of the most thrilling in the series so far. Tamannaah's performance has also been lauded by many. Despite positive reviews, the film's performance at the box office has not been up to the mark.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened to ₹3.6 crore in India. Majority of its collection have come in from the Tamil version. Other regions have contributed very less to the film's business and it did not even release in many other languages.

What is Aranmanai 4 about?

Like other entries in the series, Aranmanai 4 is that it’s not just a revenge saga. Similar to the Sundar C starrer Iruttu, which was based on the concept of Jinn, the new film revolves around the Assamese folklore of Baak, a soul-grabbing, shape-shifting ghost. When it targets the family of Selvi (Tamannaah) resulting in a few deaths, it’s up to Selvi’s brother Saravanan (Sundar C) to solve the mystery and bring peace to the village and his family.

It will be interesting to see how it will fare in the coming days.