Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Witnesses Growth In Biz

Advertisement

Aranmanai 4 starring Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia is doing well at the India box office after hitting the big screens on May 3. While most producers have refrained from releasing movies due to the ongoing IPL and Lok Sabha elections, Aranmanai 4 swam against the tide. The decision has turned out to be fruitful for the team as the film is off to a decent start at the domestic box office.

Aranmanai 4 poster | Image: IMDb

Aranmanai 4 earns positive reviews, tastes moderate success at box office

Aranmanai or Mansion is an Indian Tamil-language comedy horror film series created by Sundar C, consisting of Aranmanai (2014), Aranmanai 2 (2016), Aranmanai 3 (2021) and Aranmanai 4 (2024), all directed by him. According to the reviews on social media, the latest installment is one of the most thrilling in the series so far. Tamannaah's performance has also been lauded by many. Positive reviews are driving its business at the box office. The second day business saw a decent jump from the opening day.

Aranmanai 4 poster | Image: IMDb

According to Sacnilk, the film opened to ₹3.6 crore in India. Majority of its collection have come in from the Tamil version. Other regions have contributed very less to the film's business and it did not release in many other languages apart from Telugu. On day 2, the collection rose to ₹6.05 crore, taking its total to ₹13 crore gross in all languages in India.

Advertisement

What is the storyline of Aranmanai?

Like other entries in the series, Aranmanai 4 is that it’s not just a revenge saga. Similar to the Sundar C starrer Iruttu, which was based on the concept of Jinn, the new film revolves around the Assamese folklore of Baak, a soul-grabbing, shape-shifting ghost. When it targets the family of Selvi (Tamannaah) resulting in a few deaths, it’s up to Selvi’s brother Saravanan (Sundar C) to solve the mystery and bring peace to the village and his family.

Advertisement