ARRPD6: AR Rahman-Prabhu Deva Reunite For A New Film After 25 Years, Share Unique First Poster

AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva are all set to reunite for a new film after 25 years. The duo took to their official social media handles to make the announcement. Along with the news, they also shared a unique poster.

AR Rahman, Prabhu Deva Collaborate After 25 Years

AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer, and Prabhu Deva, one of the best Indian choreographer-filmmaker have decided to join hands once again after 25 years for a new project. The film is tentatively titled ARRPD6. The duo last collaborated on the films Kaadhalan (1994) and Minsara Kanavu (1997).

On March 22, Prabhu Deva took to his Instagram handle to share a poster announcing the film. In the poster, one can see a faceless choreographer donning a beige suit with a Michael Jackson hat.

What more do we know about ARRPD6?

The film will star actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva in the lead role. Filmmaker Manoj NS will be helming the film, while AR Rahman will be composing the film for the same. Apart from Prabhu Deva, the film will also star actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. While the film seems to revolve around a dancer's life from the poster, the makers are yet to reveal the film's storyline among other details.