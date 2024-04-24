Advertisement

Arun Vijay, who has been busy shooting for his next film AV36, has unveiled the title of the movie. The actor took to his social media handle to share the first look at the movie and revealed the film is titled Retta Thala.

First look poster of Retta Thala

Arun Vijay will be essaying a dual role in Kris Thirukumaran's directorial. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a gritty poster that shows him locking horns with his dual character. "Here's the first look for you'll... #AV36 titled #RettaThala!!" read the caption.

The film also stars Tanya Ravichandran and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles. Kannada actor Yogesh is reported to make his Tamil debut in this upcoming action.

What else do we know about Retta Thala?

The film is an action-thriller which is made on a grand scale and reportedly shows Arun Vijay in five different looks. The actor underwent a massive physical transformation for the film. Earlier director Kris revealed that the film would be a game-changer in Arun Vijay’s career. “Just like how Maan Karate opened doors for Sivakarthikeyan, this movie will pave a new path for Arun Vijay,” the director said.

Initially, Retta Thala, which translates to Double Heads, was reserved to be the title of AR Murugadoss and Ajith's movie. However, it got shelved and the director decided to use the title for his film instead.

Retta Thala's technical crew includes Sam CS as a music composer. Cinematography is handled by Tijo Tomy, editing by Anthony and stunt choreography by the popular duo AnbAriv. The shooting of Retta Thala is currently ongoing in Chennai and is expected to be wrapped up soon.