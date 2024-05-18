Baahubali Famed Actor Sathyaraj To Play The Role Of PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic: Report

Advertisement

Sathyaraj, a veteran South actor popularly known for his role as Katappa in Prabhas starrer Baahubali, is all set to play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic. The reports of the actor doing the film began to surface online on May 18.

Sathyaraj to play PM Modi?

On Saturday, industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his official X handle to share the news. He wrote, “Veteran Actor #Sathyaraj to act as #NarendraModi in Honourable PM #NarendraModi Biopic.” According to his post, further details about the film will be revealed soon.

Is this the first film on PM Modi?

Sathyaraj's version of the film won't be the first biopic made on PM Modi's life. Previously, in 2019, a film was made on the Indian politician. The film, directed by Omung Kumar starred actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi | Image credit: IMDb

These actors previously have played the role of PM Modi

Lately, with many films being made on current affairs and historical milestones achieved by India under the leadership of PM Modi, several films depicted the character of the politician partially in the projects.

Rajit Kapoor as PM Modi | Image credit: IMDb

Mahesh Thakur in the 2019 online series Modi: Journey Of A Common Man. Lalji Deoria was seen playing the world leader in a Gujarati film based on the life of PM Modi. Rajit Kapoor in Uri: The Surgical Strike, KK Shukla in Battalion 609.