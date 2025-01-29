Bad Girl Actress Shanthi Priya Defends Makers Vetri Maaran, Anurag Kashyap, Pens Note Amid Backlash On Brahmin Portrayal

The Tamil movie Bad Girl has courted controversy ever since the release of its trailer on January 26. A section of social media users, including some popular Kollywood directors, have objected to the portrayal of the Brahmin community in the movie. The comments have particularly targeted the producers of the film Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap. Amid this, actress Shanthi Priya who plays a pivotal role in the movie took to her social media account to pen a long note slamming those opposing the movie.

Bad Girl actress Shanthi Priya defends film

Following the massive backlash on social media, actress Shanthi Priya took to X (formerly Twitter) on January 29 to respond to director Mohan G Kshatriyan's criticism of Bad Girl. She penned a long note that the movie is not made with the intention of hurting any community, but to start a dialogue around the topic. She specified that each community has their challenges and with the movie, they simply want to evoke empathy.

A screengrab of Shanthi Priya's post | Image: X

She wrote, "Art is a medium of expression, and cinema often reflects the complexities of society, relationships, and identities. Films like these aim to break stereotypes and shed light on unexplored narratives, often challenging societal norms across all communities, not just one. Portraying the life of a Brahmin girl (or anyone from a particular community) is not about “bashing” but about storytelling—presenting raw, authentic characters that represent reality (sic)."

Shanthi Priya defends Anurag Kashyap and Vetri Maaran

The actress particularly defended the makers of the movie and wrote, "Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap are known for their bold and unflinching take on social themes, tackling inequalities and uncomfortable truths. Their intention is not to offend, but to spark conversation and encourage audiences to reflect on the intricacies of life and tradition. Art doesn’t have to align with everyone’s comfort zone—it is meant to provoke thought and promote empathy for experiences beyond our own (sic)."



A screengrab of Shanthi Priya's post | Image: X

Shanthi Priya concluded her note by writing, "Rather than perceiving such stories as an attack, they can be seen as an opportunity for introspection and understanding. Every community has its challenges, and showcasing them in cinema adds to its richness and relevance(sic)."

What did Mohan G Kshatriyan write about Bad Girl?

Shanthi Priya's post comes in response to Mohan G Kshatriyan's comment on January 27. Slamming the movie, he wrote, "Portraying a brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family first (sic)."



A screengrab of Mohan G Kshatriyan's post | Image: X