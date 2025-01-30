Bad Girl Teaser Controversy: Why Anurag Kashyap, Vetri Maaran's Portrayal Of Brahmin Teenager Irks Netizens | EXPLAINED

Tamil film Bad Girl starring Anjali Sivaraman is currently making headlines. Directed by Varsha Bharath and produced by Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap, the movie is set to premiere at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam on January 31, 2025. However, since the teaser was released, it has sparked controversy with accusations of depicting the Brahmin community in a negative light.

Netizens slam makers of Bad Girl for portraying 'Brahmin community' in bad light

The movie teaser has received criticism from netizens for depicting a Brahmin girl negatively. Director Mohan G. also joined the row after he expressed his disapproval on X(formerly Twitter), stating, "Portraying a Brahmin girl's personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from Vetrimaran, Anurag Kashyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy... Try with your caste girls and showcase it to your own family first."

In addition to Mohan G., many netizens criticised the filmmakers for depicting the Brahmin community unfavourably. One user remarked, "Encouraging harmful stereotypes against Men is 'coming of age' humour? Wow."

Another user accused the movie of promoting 'poisonous feminism', undermining family values, and encouraging young girls to objectify and dehumanise men. They also claimed that the film incited violence against men, highlighting a scene where a girl stated her intention to eliminate all men from the planet.

How did the controversy start?

The debutant director Varsha made comments about women during the launch of the teaser which sparked outrage. She said that she, as a director, intended to build such a character that would be against the 'flowery' image of the women. According to her, women are typically portrayed as devoted, gentle, and virtuous. "It's too much pressure on them," she remarked, which further upset netizens.

File photo of Bad Girl poster | Image: X

The film has drawn criticism for its depiction of the Brahmin community as regressive and orthodox. It portrays women in Brahmin families as bound by the rules of their parents or elders, with no freedom to act independently.