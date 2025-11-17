Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date: Dhruv Vikram's Tamil Sports Drama Set To Stream Online - Know When And Where To Watch?

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release date: Mari Selvaraj’s sports action drama, featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, hit cinemas on 17 October. The film will now arrive on digital platforms more than a month after its theatrical debut. Here’s when and where you can watch it on OTT.

When and where to watch Bison Kaalamaadan?

Applause Entertainment announced on social media that Bison Kaalamaadan will start streaming on Netflix from November 21 in all South Indian languages and Hindi. They shared a poster featuring Dhruv and wrote, “Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabaddi is his entire life. Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #BisonOnNetflix.” The film is still playing in cinemas and will arrive online more than a month after its theatrical release.

All about Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports action drama written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand have jointly produced the film under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. Along with Dhruv and Anupama, the cast includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal. The story is inspired by the life of kabaddi player and Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganesan, who was known as the ‘bullock’ during his peak.

