Thala Ajith's Close Call: Car Crashes During Racing Practice, Video Emerges | WATCH

Ajith Kumar, known for his penchant for car racing, met with an accident while gearing up for the Dubai 24-hour race better known as the 24H Dubai 2025. Several social media users have shared videos of the actor's car getting into a massive crash. However, it is being reported that the Good Bad Ugly actor has escaped the crash unharmed.

Ajith Kumar's car crashes in Dubai

Ajith Kumar is all set to participate in the 24H Dubai 2025 car racing. Ahead of the race, the actor practised on the race tracks. Earlier in the day, the actor's team shared that he will start his practice sessions in Dubai from today. However, the practice soon took a bitter turn.

Viral videos from the first practice session show the actor losing control of his car. As a result, the car could be seen spinning on the track a few times leading to a massive crash. However, Ajith Kumar escaped the crash unscathed. Fans of the actor have been sharing videos from the accident hoping for his good health and praying for his speedy recovery.

About Ajith Kumar's car race in Dubai

Pictures and video clips of actor Ajith Kumar's first practice session along with his team for the upcoming Dubai 24 hours race better known as the 24H Dubai 2025 caught the attention of fans, film buffs and racing enthusiasts. The actor, who owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, will be participating in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Interestingly, Fabian Duffieux had also taken over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year. It may be recalled that Ajith had headed to Barcelona for a test session last year.

Ajith Kumar at practice race | Image: X

Ajith's racing firm, Ajith Kumar Racing, had announced earlier that the first practice session for the 24H Dubai would happen today. The firm also released a video clip of Ajith taking a look at the race track in Dubai along with his team and pictures of the star having a meeting with the other drivers to discuss strategy. The 24H Dubai 2025 will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it will mark his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner. Ajith, who had gone to Singapore along with his family to ring in the New Year and to celebrate daughter Anoushka’s birthday, returned to Chennai along with his family on January 5. While the other members of his family left for their home, Ajith stayed back at the airport to take a flight to Dubai, where he is to race in the 24H Dubai 2025.