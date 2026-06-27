Breaking: Veteran Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj Dies Of Heart Attack At 73
Veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has reportedly passed away at the age of 73. He breathed his last due to a heart attack at his residence in Chennai.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Tamil veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter, K Bhagyaraj, breathed his last at the age of 73. The news of his passing has come as a shock to his fans and industry insiders. As per reports, the Tamil filmmaker has died of a heart attack. Bhagyaraj remained active in the public eye and was recently seen at the wedding festivities of Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa.
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