CBFC Calls Jana Nayagan Leak Allegations 'Baseless And Misleading', Details Film Security Protocol

After the alleged leak of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring Thalapathy Vijay, a storm of accusations followed, with fingers quickly pointing at the Central Board of Film Certification.

As speculation grew online, the board has now issued a clear statement denying all such claims, making it clear that reports linking the alleged leak to the board are "baseless and false."

In a statement, the board said, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false."

The statement added, "Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since."

The clarification was also shared through PIB Maharashtra's official X account.