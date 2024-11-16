sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 23:32 IST, November 16th 2024

'Characterless Nayanthara' Trends As Dhanush Fans Troll Lady Superstar Amid Spat Over Rights

Dhanush has demanded ₹10 crore in damages from Nayanthara for allegedly using footage from a movie produced by him in her upcoming documentary.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dhanush has demanded ₹10 crore in damages from Nayanthara
Dhanush has demanded ₹10 crore in damages from Nayanthara | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:32 IST, November 16th 2024