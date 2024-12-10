Published 17:50 IST, December 10th 2024
Chiyaan Vikrant Starrer Thangalaan Premieres On OTT After Lukewarm Box Office Response
After nearly four months of theatrical release, Chiyaan Vikram’s Independence Day release Thangalaan finally makes its OTT debut on Netflix.
Thangalaan OTT release: Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller, released in August 2024 has become a raging hit at the box office as compared to other contending films released on the Independence Day slot. After much delay, the action-adventure movie, Thangalaan, is finally set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Chiyaan Vikram starrer action adventure?
Thangalaan took a silent approach with its digital release on December 10. The film, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is now available for streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. For those unaware, there was a significant delay before Thangalaan's OTT release.
While most films typically aim for a four-week gap after their theatrical run, the Pa Ranjith-directed film faced some financial challenges, which caused the delay.
However, producer Gnanavel Raja quickly addressed these rumours on October 14, stating that Thangalaan would indeed be available on Netflix by Diwali 2024.
Why did Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan OTT release get delayed?
A few months ago, Gnanavel Raja mentioned, “They (Netflix) scheduled the release for Deepavali (Diwali). They wanted a festival release since Thangalaan is a big film. However, our favourite YouTubers are claiming there are issues with Thangalaan. They have a tendency to suggest there’s a problem when, in fact, there isn’t any.”
There were also reports about a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by someone from Thiruvalluvar, claiming the film targeted the Vaishnavite community. The Madras High Court initially imposed a ban on the OTT release, causing further delays. However, after hearing the case, the court lifted the ban and dismissed the plea made by the claimant.
