Thalapathy Vijay returned to Kerala after a gap of 14 years to shoot for his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT has been shrouded in anticipation as this film could mark Vijay's last film before entering politics. However, not much people are aware of the real reason behind the actor's return to Thiruvananthapuram. Let's find out.

Why did Thalapathy Vijay return to Kerala for GOAT shoot?

As per a report by Keralakaumudi, the climax scene of GOAT was supposed to be shot in Sri Lanka. However, the location was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala because Venkat Prabhu's cousin Bhavatharani succumbed to cancer while undergoing treament in Sri Lanka. This is the reason why Thalapathy Vijay returned to Kerala after 14 years to shoot for GOAT.

Vijay will be in Thiruvananthapuram till March 23. Greenfield Stadium and International Airport are the prime locations for GOAT shoot. Director Venkat Prabhu went to the capital two weeks ago to inspect the location himself.

GOAT poster | Image: X

Vijay had previously visited Kerala in 2011 to shoot for the film Velayudham. Back then, the shooting took place at Ernakulam Kaloor Stadium. Prior to that, Vijay went to Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate the success of Pokkiri in 2007 and Vettaikaran in 2009.

Fans vandalise Vijay's car in Kerala

Fueled by speculation that GOAT could be Thalapathy Vijay's final project before entering politics, his ardent supporters went to great lengths to meet him. Several videos had surfaced online showing Vijay's fans gathering at the airport despite strict security measures to catch a glimpse of him.

Condition of the car used for Thalapathy's journey from the airport to the hotel..!!



The next few days will be a real headache for Trivandrum Police..!!



Craze 🥵🙏pic.twitter.com/30MXqNIT3j — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 18, 2024

However, a video showed how the crowd went out of control and vandalised the Leo star's car while he was on his way to the hotel in Kerala. The viral video raised concerns among netizens about Vijay's well-being.

