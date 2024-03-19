×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

Fueled by the speculation that GOAT could be Thalapathy Vijay's last project before entering politics, his fans in Kerala went to great lengths to meet him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The actor has joined hands with Venkat Prabhu for the project. A day ago, Vijay visited Kerala to shoot for the climax scene of GOAT. He returned to the state after almost 14 years, following which hundreds of his fans thronged at the airport to give him a grand welcome. However, things went upside down when the crowd went out of control and wreaked havoc in the region.

Fans vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's car in Kerala

Fueled by the speculation that GOAT could be Thalapathy Vijay's last project before entering politics, his ardent fans went to great lengths to meet him. Several videos had surfaced online showing how Vijay's fans gathered at the airport amid strict security measures to catch his glimpse.

 

 

However, a video showcased how the crowd went berserk and vandalised the Leo star's car while he was on his way to the hotel in Kerala. The visuals showed severe dent marks on the car and the windows were shattered into tiny pieces. The viral video raised concerns among netizens as it could have caused harm to the actor. 

 

 

What more do we know about the Greatest Of All Time?

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala and his previous films including Leo have enjoyed tremendous success in the state. Currently, GOAT is in the last leg of production and the major sequences have been shot in Chennai, Hyderabad, Thailand, and Pondicherry. The film is expected to hit the big screens later this year. An official announcement is still awaited.

For the unversed, GOAT will see Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhudeva shake a leg for a peppy dance number. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan will play a cameo role opposite her Leo co-star in the film.

On the other hand, GOAT is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

