×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Confirmed: Dhanush Will Play Ilaiyaraaja In Arun Matheswaran Helmed Biopic; Film's First Poster Out

Confirming that he will play Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush unveiled the first look poster of the biopic on March 20. More details about the project are awaited.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ilaiyaraaja
A poster of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic | Image:Dhanush/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush, who had once shared that he wanted to star in the biopics of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and superstar Rajinikanth, recently announced that he will be starring in the National-award winning music composer's biographical drama, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. Attentively titled Ilaiyaraaja, this film would be the second collaboration between Dhanush and Matheswaran after Captain Miller

Dhanush to star as music maestro Ilaiyaraaja

Taking to his X handle, Dhanush shared a retro-style poster in which he can be seen standing in the middle of a street with a harmonium on his shoulder. As he will be stepping into the shoes of the legendary singer, the actor wrote "honoured" in the caption. The text on the poster read, "Dhanush as Ilaiyaraaja" and added, "The King of Music". 

The musical drama will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran and chronicle Ilaiyaraaja's remarkable journey to attaining musical success. Multiple media reports suggest the makers have started shooting the film which is slated to release in 2025. The official title of the film is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Who is Ilaiyaraaja?

Ilaiyaraaja started his musical career in the industry by assisting Kannada film composer G. K. Venkatesh. During this period, Ilaiyaraaja also began writing his own scores and in 1976 a producer offered him his first film Annakkili to sing. 

With an evergreen career spanning five decades, Ilaiyaraaja composed over 7,000 soul-stirring pieces featured in more than 1,000 films. He also received prestigious civilian honours such as the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. He is nicknamed Isaignani (the musical sage) and often referred to as Maestro, the title conferred by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. He is also one of the earliest Indian film composers to use Western classical music harmonies and string arrangements in Indian film music.

Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, is backed by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies. Sriram Bakthisaran, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran and Saurabh Mishra are credited as producers. Nirav Shah will serve as the director of photography.

Besides Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush will be also seen in Raayan, which he has written and directed, as well as filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

a minute ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

5 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

8 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

8 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

9 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

10 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

12 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

13 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

14 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

16 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

18 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

18 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

19 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

20 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

21 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

21 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo