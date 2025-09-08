Confirmed! Kamal Haasan Opens Up About His Reunion With Rajinikanth, Says 'Now We Are Content With Just Half A Biscuit Each'

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after 46 years for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film. Now, Haasan has confirmed the rumours but didn't reveal the name of the director. During the SIIMA Awards in Dubai, the veteran actor was asked to address the rumours, to which he said, "We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each." He further added that back then, they wanted "full biscuit each", but now they are content with just half again.

Kamal Haasan opens up about his reunion with Rajinikanth after Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum

The Thug Life actor further revealed that he and Rajinikanth have been planning for their reunion on the big screen for decades, but waited for the right opportunity to strike. Together, they wanted to set an example for other big actors in the film industry that they can join forces whenever required. "That we got such opportunities is a huge deal. We had decided long ago to be like this and to set an example. That’s how he has been, and that’s how I have been. So while this reunion might be surprising business-wise, we aren’t that surprised. We are just glad that something that was supposed to happen a long time ago is happening now," Haasan added.