Controversial Amaran Scene Removed From Netflix After Chennai Student Seeks ₹1.1 Crore Compensation

Amaran: The Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi starrer biographical drama hit the big screen on Diwali and premiered on Netflix on December 5. Upon release, the Tamil film ran into trouble when a Chennai student moved to court against the makers for featuring his phone number on scene leading to him getting continuous calls. This led to the student seeking Rs 1.1 crore in compensation and demanding the CBFC to issue a fresh certificate to the Amaran makers. The film producer has now confirmed that the said scene has been removed from the OTT version of the drama.

Amaran makers remove controversial scene amid legal battle

A particular scene from Amaran caught headlines after a Chennai college student moved to court against the movie makers. In the scene, Sai Pallavi's character can be seen exchanging phone numbers with Sivakarthikeyan's character. Due to this, the student ended up receiving more than 4,000 calls from fans of Sai Pallavi who thought it was the actress' number.



Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi on Amaran poster | Image: IMDb

The student filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking Rs 1.1 crore in compensation and demanded the CBFC to revise the censor certificate issued to the film. As a result, a spokesperson representing the producer in court assured that the said scene has been removed from the OTT version of the film as well as the song in which it is featured.

More about the case

On December 5, An engineering student from Chennai, V.V. Vaageesan, filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the Censor Board certificate issued to the Tamil movie Amaran. According to Vaageesan, he began receiving a barrage of phone calls after the movie was released in theatres on October 31, 2024. Vaageesan had earlier issued a legal notice to the production firm, Raajkamal Films International, owned by superstar Kamal Haasan.



Official poster of Amaran | Image: IMDb

He also requested the court to direct Bharti Airtel Limited to produce the incoming call records for his phone number from October 31, 2024. Amaran, a biopic of late Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, includes scenes depicting the love story between Major Mukund and his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. In one such scene, the female lead, played by Sai Pallavi, shares a 10-digit phone number with the protagonist, which, as it turns out, matches Vaageesan’s personal number.