Published 14:11 IST, November 9th 2024
Cooku With Comali Actress Ramya Pandian Gets Married With Lovel Dhawan In Rishikesh | Photos
Ramya Pandian got married to Lovel Dhawan, a yoga instructor and life coach in an intimate ceremony attended by close ones held in Shivpuri, Rishikesh.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramya Pandian got married to Lovel Dhawan, a yoga instructor and life coach in an intimate ceremony attended in Shivpuri, Rishikesh. | Image: Instagram
13:37 IST, November 9th 2024