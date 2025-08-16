Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth's Action Thriller To Witness Further Drop On Saturday? War 2 Poses A Threat

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's action thriller opened at the box office on a good note but witnessed over 15 per cent downfall on the second day. The film is earning positive reviews from critics and the audience, but is still unable to attract the audience to the theatres. While the film might enter ₹150 crore, it may witness a drop on the third day.

Coolie box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial earned ₹18.83 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹138.58 crore. However, it must be noted that this is not the final figure, and it will be updated towards the end of the day. Coolie had an overall 56.68 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, with 46.51 per cent in the morning and 66.84 per cent in the afternoon.

Seeing the pace of the collection, the film might expect a further drop in the collection at the box office in India despite earning positive reviews.

Coolie movie review