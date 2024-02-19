D50 Titled Raayan, Dhanush Dons An Apron In His First Look Poster Of The Film

Advertisement

Dhanush revealed his first look from his upcoming film D50 at 6 pm on Monday. The actor had announced the update a few days ago.

Dhanush's first look from D50 out

Dhanush on Monday took to his social media handle to share the first look of himself from his much anticipated 50th film, tentatively titled D50. Sharing his first look, Dhanush also revealed the title of his film and wrote, “RAAYAN #D50.”

What more do we know about D50?

Dhanush is not only the star actor in his film but also the director and writer of the film. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. D50 marks the second directorial venture of the Atarangi Re star after the 2017 film Pa Paandi.

The film also stars actors SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Nithya Menen, and Kalidas Jayaram in important roles. D50 was officially announced in January last year.

Dhanush was recently seen in the period drama film Captain Miller, which was released around the Sankranti time this year alongside films like Ayalaan, Mission: Chapter 1, and Telugu dramas like Guntur Kaaram, Naa Saami Ranga, Saindhav, and HanuMan.