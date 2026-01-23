D55: Dhanush Collaborates With Amaran Director Rajkumar Periasamy | Photos

Dhanush is all set to be part of his next project, tentatively titled D55, and the update has only excited his fans.

On Thursday, the makers took to social media to make the announcement, along with a picture of Dhanush with the team.

The film will be directed by 'Amaran' filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy.

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

"#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzuram," the post read. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.



On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.