DC First Look: Lokesh Kanagaraj As Devdas Romances Wamiqa Gabbi In Debut Film, To Release In Summer 2026

Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to take the lead opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film.

On Saturday, the production company, Sun Pictures, dropped a teaser with a glimpse of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's pairing as 'Devadas' and 'Chandra' in the film titled DC.

"Sun Pictures proudly presents #DC starring @lokesh.kanagaraj & @wamiqagabbi. Directed by @thatswatitis. An @anirudhofficial musical," the post's caption read.

The one-minute, 8-second-long teaser features Kanagaraj in a bloody, intense role as he walks through a narrow hallway in a rugged look, complemented further by his long hair and thick beard. On the other hand, Wamiqa also appears in a never-seen avatar, exuding a ferocious vibe as she confidently walks toward Kanagaraj.

(A still from DC title teaser | Image: YouTube)

Further details surrounding their characters or the storyline remain under wraps.

Made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'DC' is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a significant role.

The film announcement has left fans highly excited as many await seeing the filmmaker stepping into the world of acting. Also, his powerful screen presence has piqued curiosity among fans.

The release date is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj's last outing as a director came with Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, 'Coolie' follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.