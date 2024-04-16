Advertisement

Raayan starring Dhanush is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie marks the actor's 50th film in a leading role and his second directorial venture. Recently, 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, who was initially offered the villain's role in Raayan, revealed why he declined the role.

Why did Deva turn down the offer to play villain in Raayan?

During a media interaction on the festive occasion of Tamil New Year, Deva explained why he declined the role of antagonist in Dhanush's film Raayan. He shared that he spoke with Dhanush and asked why he wanted to cast him as the villain. He said, "He said, 'There won't be anyone like you in Chennai who can speak Madras Bashai. You speak the local dialect so beautifully.' The character's roots are from the Kasimedu area in Chennai and is the reason why he wanted me as the villain in the film."

Deva file photo | Image: X

In Raayan, Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan will play siblings, while reports suggest that SJ Suryah will portray the villain.

What do we know about Raayan?

Raayan marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Raayan poster | Image: IMDb

According to media reports, the upcoming gangster drama will revolve around Raayan, played by Dhanush, a cook at a restaurant in North Madras. At one point, the mystery of Dhanush's past is revealed, surprising everyone around him. It appears that the regular cook was a former gangster with a hidden past. Kalidas and Sundeep are rumoured to play Raayan's (Dhanush) brothers.

Although the team of Raayan starring Dhanush has not revealed much, fans believe the film's plot is similar to that of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. For those who are unfamiliar, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is also about a coffee shop owner and his dark past as a gangster.

