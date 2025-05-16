Devil's Double Next Level X Review: Santhanam Tries To 'Give A Meta Touch To Horror Comedy But Fails,' Say Netizens

Updated May 16th 2025, 16:37 IST
Devil's Double Next Level X Review: Santhanam starrer horror comedy has finally released in the theatres, despite being embroiled in a controversy over a song, Kissa 47. Produced by The Show People and Niharika Entertainment, the film also stars Geethika Tiwary, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles. Soon after the film released, the movie buffs watched the early shows and penned their reviews on social media. While some call it a "banger", others criticise its weak plot.
Santhanam starrer is earning mixed reviews from the critics and audience, with people criticising the plot but praising the performance of the actor. A user wrote, "Santhanam and Prem Anand try to give a meta touch to horror comedy with #DevilsDoubleNextLevel. It self-satirises in many scenes and critiques its own absurdity. The film features some laughs but fails to keep a steady comedic flow."
Another user praised the film and wrote, "DD next Level Review. Santhanam is back to form. Vera level Comedy. Totally Different Concept. Romba days aprm oru nalla Comedy Movie patha feel. Worth for ₹200."
A user called the movie "average", "#DDNextLevel 1st half சாமிக்கு விட்டாங்க, while 2nd half decent comical portions here & there which worked while majority of the portions failed, screenplay was mess irrespective of 3 ppl worked on it, BELOW AVERAGE."
"DD next level with a banger audience response Santhanam comedy timing Fun filled thriller," wrote a fan.
"A passable entertainer which follows the template format like other parts. Nice plot where Santhanam appears as an reviewer & it's effect. Comedy works Partially throughout the film. Could have worked more on those areas. Liked the characterization of Selvaraghavan & GVM. Redin & Maaran could have utilised better. Lot of reference from other films recreating the songs which worked good. Overall not on par with other 3 parts, yet a once watchable Horror comedy entertainer," a user wrote.
Helmed by S. Prem Anand, it is the fourth instalment in the Dhilluku Dhuddu film series. All of the films in the film series are noted for being commercially successful films featuring Santhanam as a lead actor.
