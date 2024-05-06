Advertisement

Dhruv Vikram, son of Chiyaan Vikram, made his acting debut four years ago but hasn't made much of an impression in Tamil cinema. So far, the actor has been part of Aditya Varma (2019) and Mahaan (2022). In an attempt to make his next film a huge hit, he has partnered with renowned filmmaker Maari Selvaraj. The project has now been titled Bison Kaalamaadan.

Bison Kaalamaadan’s first look revealed

The makers revealed the film's title on Monday, April 6 with a new poster. In it, Dhruv can be seen in the standing start position against the backdrop of a massive bison sculpture. A dark color scheme was used in the creation of the poster.

Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports drama. According to the makers, the film is a tale of guts, grit, and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David. A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence, and life over death.

It is based on the true story of Kabaddi player and Arjuna Awardee Manathi Ganesan. While Dhruv will play the role of Ganesan, Anupama Parameswaran is also a major character in the movie. Additionally, Lal, Pasupathy Masilamani, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Aruvi Madhanand Kalaiyarasan among others will also be a part of the supporting cast.

Mari Selvaraj on Bison Kaalamaadan

Opening up about the project, director Mari Selvaraj said, “This film will be a raw sports drama which goes back to the roots of Kabadi and to be working with Dhruv, a strong talented youngster will definitely add up different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us.”

The film went on floors on May 6, 2024.