A recent social media post from composer AR Rahman has once again sparked online debate among fans, this time regarding its interpretation. The renowned music composer shared a thought-provoking video featuring the late Tamil actor Kumarimuthu quoting from the Tamil poetic work Naaladiyaar. Some fans interpreted this as a subtle jab at Ilaiyaraaja, known for his outspokenness, while others saw it as a reflection on broader principles.

Interpretations of AR Rahman's post

Renowned composer AR Rahman has once again stirred the online community with a cryptic post, leaving fans of both himself and Ilaiyaraaja engaged in speculation over its underlying message. In the video, Kumarimuthu reflects on humility and the role of those who possess limited knowledge in supporting geniuses. However, many fans interpreted AR Rahman's post as a veiled dig at Ilaiyaraaja, known for his outspoken statements regarding his musical supremacy. Speculations mounted as fans debated the intention behind the music composer's post, with some questioning whether it was a subtle jab at the maestro.

Responding to AR Rahman's cryptic post, fans expressed varying opinions. One fan speculated, "Is AR Rahman hitting out at Ilaiyaraaja indirectly?" while another urged AR Rahman to focus on composing quality music rather than engaging in controversial social media activities. As of now, the composer has not addressed the theories circulating around his post, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his response.

AR Rahman with Ilaiyaraaja | Image: X

Ilaiyaraaja's copyright dispute

Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja finds himself embroiled in a copyright controversy. The veteran composer reportedly took legal action against the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie over the unauthorised use of a line from his song Va Va Pakkam Va in the film’s title teaser. Given Ilaiyaraaja's ownership of the copyright to all his compositions, this move ignited a heated debate across social media platforms.