Did Siddharth Take A Jibe At Allu Arjun, Vijay By Claiming He Rejected Films Where He Had To 'Slap Women, Do Items Songs'?

Siddharth began his career in South Indian films. He assisted Mani Ratnam in the film Kannathil Muthamittal in 2002. He soon made his debut in acting with Boys in 2023. He gained recognition after starring in 2006 film Rang De Basanti. The actor was one of the guests at Hyderabad Literary Festival, in which he spoke about the reason for not playing the role of an aggressive, macho man.

During the event, when Siddharth was asked about his career, he said, “I used to get scripts where I’m slapping women, doing item songs, pinching somebody’s navel, telling a woman what she should do, where she should go. And if those films had great scripts, they would’ve made great, successful films. I just rejected them. I might be a far bigger movie star today if I was differently wired. I instinctively did what I liked”.

He further stated that, “Today, people tell me you were respectful to women, you were good to parents, you were good with kids, you looked cute. And their kids watch my films from 15 years ago. It’s such a gratifying feeling, it’s not something that can be measured in crores. Everyone around me was trying to be aggressive and macho. They’re all mard ko hard nai hota kind of thing and I was happy to cry on screen”.

This statement of his comes after Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy was criticised by audience for portrayal of violence in cinema. Earlier, Siddharth had also taken a jibe at Allu Arjun by sharing his thoughts on the buzz about the massive fanfare in Patna, Bihar, for the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event. To illustrate his point, he compared the event to the way a JCB digging site also draws crowds.

Siddharth’s rise to stardom

Siddharth has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Apart from acting, he has also been part of screenwriting, production, and playback singing. Siddharth has featured in several films including Jigarthanda, Aranmanai 2, Aruvam, Maha Samudram, Chithha and Indian 2 among others. He was recently seen in Miss You.

