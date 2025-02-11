Published 21:32 IST, February 11th 2025
Dragon OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Comedy Drama Online
The makers of Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon have announced the OTT streaming platform of the film after its theatrical release.
Dragon On OTT: Director-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Dragon, which will hit theatres on February 21. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the gripping tale of action, romance and drama has sparked a lot of excitement among moviegoers. However, in case you miss the screenings due to any reason, the makers already plan to release the film on OTT after its theatrical run and will announce the streaming platform soon.
Where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon online?
The makers of Dragon have announced that the film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical release. The streaming platform post on X read, “When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! Dragon, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandigai.”
According to reports, Dragon might follow the usual one-month theatrical window for its OTT premiere. If the reports are to be believed, the film will be available for streaming on March 21. However, an official announcement on the date is still awaited.
What Dragon movie is about?
Dragon is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and co-written with Pradeep Ranganathan. The plot follows Ragavan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan), a troubled student who thrives on his college reputation and frequent fights. His life takes a dramatic turn when his girlfriend confronts him with a harsh reality. After a heartbreaking breakup, he abandons his studies and dives into financial fraud, chasing wealth and power. The film promises a blend of chaos, drama, and romance. Alongside Pradeep, the cast includes Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan.
Updated 21:32 IST, February 11th 2025