Dragon OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Comedy Drama Online

Dragon On OTT: Director-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Dragon, which will hit theatres on February 21. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the gripping tale of action, romance and drama has sparked a lot of excitement among moviegoers. However, in case you miss the screenings due to any reason, the makers already plan to release the film on OTT after its theatrical run and will announce the streaming platform soon.

Where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon online?

The makers of Dragon have announced that the film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical release. The streaming platform post on X read, “When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! Dragon, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandigai.”

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon OTT release date | Image: X

According to reports, Dragon might follow the usual one-month theatrical window for its OTT premiere. If the reports are to be believed, the film will be available for streaming on March 21. However, an official announcement on the date is still awaited.

What Dragon movie is about?