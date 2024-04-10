×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Fahadh Faasil Spills The Beans About His Role In Rajinikanth Starrer Vettaiyan

Fahadh Faasil, during a press meet of Aavesham, opened up about his role in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fahadh Faasil
Rajinikanth (L), Fahadh Faasil (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fahadh Faasil is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aavesham. Ahead of the release, the actor attended a press meet where he discussed about his character in the movie. Not just this, he also spilled the beans about his upcoming projects including a film with Rajinikanth titled Vettaiyan.

Fahadh Faasil on his role in Vettaiyan

During a press meet, a reporter asked Fahadh about his role in Vettaiyan. He revealed that he plays a humorous role alongside Thalaivar. Unlike his usual villain role, this time the actor will be playing a light-hearted character and is excited to act alongside Rajinikanth. The shooting will finish this month.

(A file photo of Fahadh | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Fahadh, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh, in pivotal roles. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. If everything goes well, then Vettaiyan will be released in October.

What do we know about Aavesham?

Helmed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film was earlier reported to be a spin-off of the same universe. However, the director clarified that the film does not have any connection to his previous film. The film stars Fahadh Faasil as an infamous goon in Bengaluru, who is hired by three college students, who want to teach their seniors a lesson. The story follows three teenagers, who arrive in Bangalore for their engineering education and become embroiled in a conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they seek assistance from a local gangster named Ranga. Their encounter with Ranga unfolds the rest of the story.

(A poster of Aavesham | Image: Instagram)

The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 11.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

