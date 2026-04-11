"Film associations must raise their voice against this": Rajinikanth on alleged leaks of Jana Nayagan



Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi penned a note for the Jana Nayagan makers while highlighting the expectations and efforts of people involved in cinema.

"The unfortunate leak of Jana Nayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work," writes Chiranjeevi.

He assured his support to KVN Productions (official production banner of Jana Nayagan) for "containing damage and punishing culprits" regarding the alleged leaks.

"We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema," writes Chiranjeevi.

Earlier today, the film's production, KVN Productions, issued a strong statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked content.

KVN Productions, which is backing the film, took to X on Friday evening to share a statement confirming that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, have been illegally circulated on social media and other platforms. The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and said they are taking the matter very seriously.

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy," wrote KVN Productions.

"We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws," the statement further read.

The team also warned people that even watching or forwarding such content is a crime. Stressing that every online movie is "traceable", they said strict steps are already being taken.

"Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception," it added.

Jana Nayagan, which is said to be Vijay's final film before his full-time move into politics, has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was initially slated to release during Pongal on January 9. (ANI)