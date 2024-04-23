Advertisement

Ghilli, which is currently breaking records of recently released Lal Salaam and Ayalaan at the box office with its re-release after two decades, didn't always plan to star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. According to filmmaker Dharani, the initial choice for the film was another Tamil superstar, but it couldn't be possible due to scheduling conflicts. As they say, someone's loss is someone's gain, Ghilli went on to become one of the highest-earning films of Thalapathy Vijay in his career so far.

Image credit: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Who was Ghilli makers' first choice for the lead role?

In an old interview, filmmaker Dharani revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was not their first choice for the Tamil film Ghilli. The makers were in talks with Chiyaan Vikram and Jyotika for the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Vikram couldn't commit to the film and it was later passed on to actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

The film, upon its release, opened to rave reviews and ran in theatres for over 200 days. It became a timeless blockbuster, whose effect can be still seen in the collections of the film's re-release on April 20, 2024.

What more do we know about Ghilli?

Apart from Vijay and Trisha, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennnifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, and Pandu. The fil, is the official remake of the 2003 Telugu film Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu.

Image credit: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

The film follows a Kabaddi player who goes to Madurai to participate in a match, but instead rescues a woman from a gang leader who is obsessed with her.